"The E-Cigarette Was Caught in the Photo..." Wee Made's Lee Chaeyoung Reveals the Full Story Behind the Controversy After 3 Years

[Sportschosun Reporter Jung Yu-na] Lee Chaeyoung of the group Wee Made has personally addressed the e-cigarette rumor that had been raised in the past.

On the 23rd, a video featuring Wee Made's Lee Na-kyung and Lee Chaeyoung was released on the YouTube channel "Ipman Yeolmeon."

That day, Lee Yong-jin asked Lee Chaeyoung, "Is there anything you want to clear up through a lie detector test more than anything else?"

In response, Lee Chaeyoung brought up the e-cigarette controversy and said, "I am a non-smoker." She added, "If you search my name, cigarettes come up. I was a non-smoker, and I am a non-smoker. I have never smoked even once."

Lee Chaeyoung explained the past controversy, saying, "It was really just a rumor. I posted a photo, and an e-cigarette was caught in it," and added, "It was far away from me. It was pink, and since I was a non-smoker, I didn't know it was an e-cigarette."

She also said, "So many people didn't doubt it at all. They even said they'd be disappointed if I didn't smoke," drawing laughter when she added, "I even got a lot of calls from e-cigarette companies. They said they would sponsor me for life."

In a lie detector test conducted later, Lee Chaeyoung was found to be a non-smoker. She then said, "Please delete the related search terms. I have never smoked a cigarette in my life," and added, "I felt even more wronged because so many people didn't even question it. I guess I must have looked like someone who would smoke."

After hearing this, Lee Yong-jin said, "It's funny that so many people think, 'You look like someone who would smoke,'" and joked, "Are you just the type who gives off a sure-smoker vibe?" making the set burst into laughter.

jyn2011@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.