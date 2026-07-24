Song Ji-hyo's Hair Controversy Resurfaces as Claw Clip Appears Again Despite Staff's Advice

[Sportschosun Jung Yoo-na] Actress Song Ji-hyo showed her unchanged love for claw clips, despite her staff's objections.

A video released on Song Ji-hyo's YouTube channel on the 23rd showed her heading out on a solo summer camping trip.

That day, Song Ji-hyo took on her first solo summer camping trip in the sweltering heat. As she battled the heat and insects, she eventually tied her hair up with a claw clip, showing an unfiltered, down-to-earth camping look.

Fans who saw the clip reacted in various ways to the return of Song Ji-hyo's claw-clip style, which her staff had tried to discourage, saying, "The claw clip is back again," "The staff wanted her to look pretty when she went to film YouTube," and "It was understandable that day because the weather was so hot."

Earlier, close hair, makeup, and styling staff appeared on Song Ji-hyo's YouTube channel and talked about her style.

At the time, the hair stylist honestly said to Song Ji-hyo, who usually wears her hair up comfortably with a claw clip, "I really want to burn that darn claw clip. Don't wear it at work; use it at home. I wish you'd dress up a little when you go out. Let's look pretty even when you come to film YouTube."

In response, Song Ji-hyo offered a compromise, saying, "I'll try not to use claw clips as much as possible. But please don't keep telling me not to use claw clips."

However, in a later video, Song Ji-hyo once again showed off the claw-clip style, drawing attention with her unchanged love for the accessory.

jyn2011@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.