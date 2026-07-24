Hong Hyun-hee, Down 11 kg, Shows Off Bold Hawaii Vacation Style... Her Dramatically Changed Back View Surprises Fans

[Sportschosun, Jung Yoo-na] Comedian Hong Hyun-hee shared an update from her Hawaii trip, showing off a noticeably changed look after her diet.

On the 23rd, Hong Hyun-hee posted photos from her Hawaii vacation with her husband Jey-ssun and their son Junbeom.

In the released photos, Hong Hyun-hee appears to be enjoying a relaxing getaway, playing in the water at the beach with her family.

In particular, her back view as she walked alongside Junbeom drew attention. After recently succeeding in her weight loss, Hong Hyun-hee surprised fans with a slimmer figure, a delicate back silhouette, and long, lean legs.

She also showed off a bold resort look, pairing a sleeveless top with short bottoms and highlighting a noticeably different vibe from before.

Previously, Hong Hyun-hee said she had lost 11 kg and was maintaining her weight at 49 kg through consistent diet management.

Meanwhile, Hong Hyun-hee married interior designer Jey-ssun in 2018, and the couple has a son, Junbeom.

jyn2011@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.