Ahn Sun-young Says She Cut Ties With Her Mother After She Grabbed Her Hair and Swore at Her During Pregnancy, Only to Later Realize It Was a Symptom of Dementia

[Sportschosun Kim So-hee] Broadcaster Ahn Sun-young shared a heartbreaking family story, revealing that she only realized the early symptoms of her mother’s dementia much later.

On the 23rd, a video titled "Your parents' behavior like this could be an early sign of dementia | Early warning signs of Ahn Sun-young's mother's dementia that she experienced" was released on the YouTube channel "Ahn Sun-young's Double Life."

After recently posting a video with her mother, who has dementia, Ahn Sun-young said she received more attention than expected. She explained that many people asked, "She looks so normal. How can she have dementia?" and "Does she really need to be in a nursing home?" That led her to decide to share her own experience directly.

She stressed that dementia is not simply a disease that causes memory loss. It can begin with a range of signs that even family members may find hard to notice. She recalled her pregnancy as the most unforgettable moment.

Ahn Sun-young said, "In the early stages of my pregnancy, I was sleeping a lot and missed her calls. She thought I was avoiding her on purpose, so she came to my house, unlocked the door, and came inside." She added, "She cursed at me, lost control of her emotions, and eventually grabbed my hair."

She continued, "I was so shocked that I said, 'You're not my mother. I want to cut ties with you.' I didn't see her until I gave birth. In fact, even when I was giving birth, I didn't want to call her. I was so shocked that I broke off contact." She added, "At the time, I thought her personality had simply changed, but looking back now, it was an early symptom of dementia. She couldn't control her emotions, and her personality became harsh."

Ahn Sun-young said, "Back then, I was so resentful and angry. I couldn't understand why she had suddenly changed like that." She described the confusion and pain families often go through before they realize what dementia is.

As time passed, her mother's symptoms became more obvious.

Ahn Sun-young said her mother suspected her after her fur coat and gold watch went missing, and even considered calling the police to check the security office CCTV.

She explained, "Dementia is not just a disease where people forget things. Sometimes past and present memories get mixed together, and they remember things in the way they believe them to be." She emphasized that families also need to understand how dementia can distort memory.

After sensing that something was wrong, Ahn Sun-young eventually visited a specialist for a detailed examination, and her mother was diagnosed with Alzheimer's disease (AD).

Ahn Sun-young said, "Because we found it early and started treatment, the progression has been relatively slow. Even now, we can have simple conversations and go out together about once a month." She stressed the importance of early detection.

Her mother is currently living in a specialized care facility. Ahn Sun-young added a heartfelt piece of advice, saying, "If you only care for a patient at home, the whole family can become exhausted." She continued, "The practical approach is to find a trustworthy facility as early as possible and get on the waiting list in advance."

Meanwhile, Ahn Sun-young married a non-celebrity businessman in 2013 and has a son.

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.