Hwang Jung-min Brags About His Eldest Son, Who Is in the Military: "He Speaks Japanese Like a Local, and He Learned It on His Own from Anime"

[Sportschosun Kim Sohee] Actor Hwang Jung-min smiled warmly as he revealed his son's unexpected language skills.

On the 23rd, a video titled "A lively pub hangout with three middle-aged men (ft. This is so fun, geez)" was uploaded to Choo Sung-hoon's YouTube channel. The video featured "Hope" co-stars Hwang Jung-min and Eum Moon-suk as they talked about a wide range of topics.

During the conversation, Hwang Jung-min shared behind-the-scenes stories from a recent trip to Japan with his family, along with various anecdotes about his son.

Hwang said, "My son told me he was good at Japanese from watching anime, but I honestly wasn't sure." He added, "But when I went to Japan, I was really surprised to hear him speaking Japanese fluently, from the subway to the ryokan."

He went on to say, "He speaks like a native, but he can't read the written language." He added with a laugh, "Since he learned expressions from anime, even 'Let's hurry' comes out as something like 'Let's go at the speed of light.'"

After hearing that, Choo Sung-hoon mentioned local customs in Hawaii, United States, saying, "In the U.S. state of Hawaii, leaving a young child home alone can get you in trouble with the law." That prompted Hwang Jung-min to recall his son's experience at camp in Hawaii.

Hwang said, "My son is in the military now, but he used to attend summer and winter camps in Hawaii. We sent him there to learn English, but his English never really improved." He laughed as he spoke.

He then added, "Instead, foreign kids ended up learning Korean from my son," drawing laughter from everyone on set.

Meanwhile, Hwang Jung-min married in 2005 and welcomed his first son in 2006 and his second daughter in 2018. He appeared in the film "Hope," which was released on the 15th.

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.