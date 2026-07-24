Jennie’s much-talked-about new song is finally out today... servers overwhelmed

[Sportschosun, Baek Ji-eun] BLACKPINK’s Jennie is set to unveil her summer song.

Jennie will release the single "Less Than a Lover" at 1 p.m. on the 24th.

"Less Than a Lover" is a song Jennie helped write and compose while thinking of summer. Built on the languid texture of lo-fi guitar and vintage electric keyboard sounds, the alternative pop track captures the dreamy romance of a summer night. Through the phrase "less than a lover," it expresses the excitement and lingering emotion of a relationship that is neither lover nor friend.

Jennie previously gave fans an early preview of the song at Poland’s global major festival, Opener Festival.

Jennie was deeply involved in every stage of the new song’s production. She took part not only in writing and composing, but also in directing the music video, infusing it with her own distinctive aesthetic and sensibility. Filmed in Spain, the video reflects Jennie’s signature summer mood, and the teaser drew intense attention for her chemistry with Kai as soon as it was released.

After the pre-save page opened on Spotify and Apple Music, a surge of traffic briefly overwhelmed the site, underscoring the strong interest in Jennie’s new release.

Jennie will also take over major festival stages such as Lollapalooza Chicago in the United States and SUMMER SONIC 2026 in Japan.

Baek Ji-eun, silk781220@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.