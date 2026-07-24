Ha Seok-jin, 45? Eom Ji-yoon Is Stunned: "He's the Handsomest Man in the World" (Stars' Top Recipe at Fun-Staurant)

[Sportschosun Kim Sohee] Ha Seok-jin, the ideal husband material on "Stars' Top Recipe at Fun-Staurant," revealed that he is currently single.

On the episode of KBS 2TV's "Stars' Top Recipe at Fun-Staurant" that aired on Thursday the 23rd, Ha Seok-jin appeared as the second client of the new segment "Lee Yeon-bok's Brokerage Office." The new corner, launched as Korea's only cooking brokerage office, once again drew attention for its remarkable casting power by inviting Ha Seok-jin, a top actor and well-known brainy heartthrob, following grand prize-winning actor Namkoong Min.

Ha Seok-jin will return to the small screen in KBS 2TV's weekend drama "Can This Love Be Translated?" premiering on the 25th. Since his debut in 2004, he has worked steadily for 23 years and established himself as a leading actor with solid acting skills. He also graduated from an engineering school and won Netflix's brain survival show "The Devil's Plan," cementing his reputation as a top brainy heartthrob. All eyes were on whether he could cook as well.

That day, Ha Seok-jin visited "Lee Yeon-bok's Brokerage Office" and made sea urchin butter pasta with ingredients he had prepared himself. He said he had learned the recipe and practiced in advance for the segment, and he showed off his brainy side by mentally simulating each step while cooking. Most notably, he impressed everyone with his delicate yet smooth knife skills and seasoned the dish so precisely that even chef Lee Yeon-bok was surprised, earning him the nickname "the seasoning master."

Eom Ji-yoon, who joined chef Lee Yeon-bok as an assistant broker, could not hide her amazement at Ha Seok-jin's unexpected cooking skills. She even asked him to make a 15-minute fridge-cleanout dish on the spot. Ha Seok-jin quickly scanned the ingredients in the refrigerator and whipped up the Thai dish pad kra pao moo sap. From pasta to Thai food, he proved himself to be the ultimate cooking heartthrob. In response, chef Lee Yeon-bok even passed on his secret hangover jjamppong recipe.

Ha Seok-jin's charm was not limited to his cooking. After seeing him in person, Eom Ji-yoon exclaimed that he was "the handsomest man in the world." When asked, "How many years has it been since you had a girlfriend?" he replied honestly, "Not years... I don't have one now." He also drew laughter with a witty response to his parents' pressure to get married, saying, "I try not to talk to my mother for more than three minutes."

He also instantly picked up the handsome-man skills of Eom Ji-yoon's alter ego, Um Ji-hoon, and captivated everyone with his charm. While cooking, he casually flirted, making Eom Ji-yoon, the female staff, and the cast members of "Stars' Top Recipe at Fun-Staurant" all light up with heart-shaped eyes. He also threw himself into the cooking with passion, fearlessly taking on a fire show and creating a warm atmosphere. Expectations for Ha Seok-jin's chef role in "Can This Love Be Translated?" rose sharply.

At the end of the day, Ha Seok-jin said of his visit to "Lee Yeon-bok's Brokerage Office," "I am leaving with admiration and confidence." He added, "While working on the drama, I will build up my cooking skills a little more and come back to take on the Fun-Staurant chef challenge," raising anticipation even further. After Namkoong Min, Ha Seok-jin also appeared, and the segment was filled with handsome stars overflowing with charm. Viewers are now watching to see which other star with irresistible appeal will visit "Lee Yeon-bok's Brokerage Office" next.

KBS 2TV's "Stars' Top Recipe at Fun-Staurant" airs every Thursday at 8:30 p.m.

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.