"I Get So Much Prettier During Ovulation"... Gabi Opens Up Honestly About Hormonal Changes

[Sportschosun Reporter Jo Min-jung] Dancer and broadcaster Gabi candidly said that her appearance seems to change during ovulation.

On the 22nd, the YouTube channel Okiki released a video titled "She Looks Prettier During Ovulation. Anyway, We Came to Chat EP.34 Secret." Ji Ye-eun, Gabi, and Lee Si-an appeared in the video and talked about their secrets and daily lives.

During the conversation, Gabi mentioned how her condition changes with hormonal shifts. She said, "Before my period, my emotions swing a lot and it feels hard, but when I’m ovulating, my face seems different." She added, "My skin also gets better, and I feel like I look prettier then."

Gabi also said people around her seemed to notice the same thing. She said, "When we were filming 'Anyway, We Came to Chat,' there are days when people tell me, 'Gabi looks pretty today.'" She added, "When I look at those days, they often overlap with my ovulation period," drawing laughter.

Based on her own experience, Gabi honestly shared that her appearance and condition seem to change depending on her hormone cycle, drawing sympathy from viewers.

Meanwhile, Gabi rose to fame through Mnet's Street Woman Fighter. More recently, she has remained active across variety shows and YouTube.

Jo Min-jung mj.cho@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.