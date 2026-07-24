Yang Chi-seung, who once dreamed of owning a building in Gangnam, says, "I was cheated out of 2 billion won and feel like I'm still losing everything" (Boss in the Mirror)

[Sportschosun Kim So-hee] Yang Chi-seung will share an update after falling victim to a 1.5 billion won rental scam involving a building on "Boss in the Mirror."

KBS 2TV's "Boss in the Mirror" is a self-reflection program in which Korea's bosses voluntarily put themselves in others' shoes to create better workplaces. The previous episode recorded a peak viewership rating of 6.0 percent, extending its run as the No. 1 entertainment show in its time slot for 215 consecutive weeks, according to Nielsen Korea.

On the episode airing on Sunday the 26th, Yang Chi-seung appears and joins Jung Ho-young on a "beggar tour." Yang is the original muscle boss of "Boss in the Mirror," known for shaping the physiques of top Korean stars such as Jay Park, Kim Woo-bin and BTS's Jin. He previously drew sympathy after being forced to shut down the gym he had run for years because of a 1.5 billion won building rental scam.

That day, Yang jokingly reveals his latest situation, saying, "I'm in a state of having failed, for quite a while, and it feels like I'm still failing," which leaves Jung visibly stunned. He adds, "The visible damage alone is 1.5 billion won. If you include collateral losses such as deposits, the total comes to 2 billion won." His account of the scale of the damage shocks everyone. Looking back, Yang also admits, "When I was 45 and doing well, I had planned to buy a building in Gangnam," sharing the painful setback that followed his success and drawing sympathy.

Refusing to be defeated by failure, Yang joins Jung on the "beggar tour" with renewed determination. From a budget pork belly restaurant to an all-you-can-eat Korean buffet, the show is set to unveil a lineup of extreme value-for-money spots. When Yang finally faces meat again after a long time, he delivers a desperate, survival-style mukbang that reflects his hunger. He devours 14 servings of pork belly, stuffs a pastry the size of his face into one bite, swallows two dumplings at once, and even picks up fried chicken that fell on the floor without hesitation. His relentless eating leaves viewers wide-eyed. Jun Hyun-moo reportedly exclaimed, "There was Yang Chi-seung's mukbang before Jung Ho-young's," while Jung himself said, "It's really hard to keep up with a mukbang like this."

Yang Chi-seung's ultra-budget "beggar tour" and survival-style eating spree, as he tries to bounce back from the pain of a 1.5 billion won scam, will be revealed on "Boss in the Mirror."

KBS 2TV's "Boss in the Mirror" airs every Sunday at 4:40 p.m.

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.