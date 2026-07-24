Yoo Jae-suk Says, "Celebrities Are All Attention Seekers; They Enter Show Business Because They Want Attention" (Happy Together)

[Sportschosun reporter Kim So-hee] Song Ga-in and Lee Chan-won's junior versions are set to appear on "Happy Together: Glad Not to Be Alone."

The KBS entertainment program "Happy Together: Glad Not to Be Alone" (hereinafter "Happy Together") is a storytelling music audition show in which Yoo Jae-suk, who reads people, Jang Hang-jun, who captures stories, and Yoon Jong-shin, who listens to music, pay attention to the narratives and harmony of a variety of "life teammates." Since its first broadcast, the show has recorded the highest opening score for a KBS entertainment program in 2026, and its second episode drew a peak rating of 4.4 percent, continuing its strong run. (Based on Nielsen Korea) In episode 3, airing today, the "horn-rimmed trio" Yoo Jae-suk, Jang Hang-jun, and Yoon Jong-shin, along with special MC Kang Min-kyung, will meet the life teammates of Group B in the main competition.

Among them, the duo of 12-year-old "young Song Ga-in and Lee Chan-won," Hwang Ji-won and Lee Min-woo, who won Yoo Jae-suk's recognition for their star quality in episode 3 of "Happy Together," is drawing attention. From the start, Hwang Ji-won wins over "ten-million director" Jang Hang-jun by confessing her fandom, saying, "I love 'The Man Who Lives with the King' so much that I even bought the screenplay book. I cry every time I watch it." It turns out that Hwang Ji-won appeared on the Dangjin edition of National Singing Contest in 2024 and became a hot topic after the performance video surpassed 2.5 million views. She also charms the hosts with a professional mindset, saying, "I acted like a grandmother because I wanted to blow up on National Singing Contest. After the views exploded, I saw myself floating too high and thought I needed to rein myself in."

Hwang Ji-won also adds to the intrigue by introducing her partner Lee Min-woo as "my former crush, but we came out together." She briefly recalls a painful memory, saying, "I confessed to him before and got rejected," then bursts everyone into laughter by emphasizing that they are a business couple: "Since this is an entertainment show, I wanted to go out with someone funny. I thought if I did it with Min-woo, we could both blow up together."

As if to prove it, Lee Min-woo also gets the hosts excited with his natural star quality. He reveals an unusual ambition, saying, "When Ji-won asked me to go on together, I thought, 'Maybe I can get some attention too?' My whole family is excited as well." When Lee Min-woo then shows off his own attention-seeking side by saying, "I am an attention seeker. I thought if I appeared on TV, the whole country would know me," Yoo Jae-suk acknowledges his star potential, saying, "We are all attention seekers too. We entered show business because we wanted attention." As the two keep producing addictive one-liners every time they speak, Yoo Jae-suk expresses surprise, saying, "You've already made several catchphrases." When it is also revealed that the song they chose is titled "Raise the Boat," Yoo Jae-suk marvels at their unmatched flair, saying, "You picked that because you want to blow up? You're really rowing hard when the tide is in."

That is not all. The two are expected to be crowned the "young Song Ga-in and Lee Chan-won" thanks to their outstanding stage skills, which match their sense of variety-show timing, further raising interest. As soon as the performance ended, all the MCs gave them a double thumbs-up, and Yoon Jong-shin reportedly praised them, saying, "Ji-won feels like a young Song Ga-in." Expectations are rising sharply for the main broadcast of "Happy Together," as viewers wait to see what kind of stage Hwang Ji-won and Lee Min-woo, the "young Song Ga-in and Lee Chan-won" who captivated Yoo Jae-suk, Jang Hang-jun, Yoon Jong-shin, and Kang Min-kyung, will deliver.

Meanwhile, the KBS2 entertainment program "Happy Together: Glad Not to Be Alone" airs every Friday at 8:30 p.m.

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.