"Lee Chaeyoung Doesn't Smoke"... 'E-cigarette girl group' rumor explained with a lie detector after 3 years

[Sportschosun Baek Ji-eun] Lee Chaeyoung of the group We Made has addressed e-cigarette rumors three years later.

On the 23rd, the YouTube channel Ipman Yeolmeon uploaded a video titled "Vote for Your Daughter-in-Law." In the video, Lee Chaeyoung and Lee Na-kyung appeared as guests and took a lie detector test.

Lee Yong-jin asked, "Is there anything you want to clear up through the lie detector?"

Lee Chaeyoung explained, "When you type my name into a portal site, 'cigarette' appears as a related search term. I am a non-smoker. I have never smoked even once."

She added, "In an old photo I posted, an e-cigarette was captured. It was far away from me, and because it was pink, I did not know it was an e-cigarette. But many people said without a hint of doubt that 'it would be stranger if she didn't smoke.' I even received lifetime sponsorship offers from e-cigarette companies. I really do not smoke."

The lie detector result came back as "truth." After confirming that she was a non-smoker, Lee Yong-jin joked, "It's funny that so many people thought, 'She looks like she would smoke.' Isn't that the image of a definite smoker?" Lee Chaeyoung replied, "Please delete the related search term. I have never smoked a cigarette in my life. It was even more frustrating because no one even suspected me."

Lee Chaeyoung debuted with We Made, the group formed through Mnet's Idol School in 2018. However, she became embroiled in smoking rumors in 2023 after an object believed to be an e-cigarette appeared in a photo she posted. Although she quickly deleted the photo in question, netizens split into two camps, with some saying cigarettes are simply a matter of personal preference and others arguing that she should have been more careful.

Baek Ji-eun, Sportschosun, silk781220@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.