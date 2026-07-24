Haein of LABOUM Signs Exclusive Contract with LeanBranding After Marriage and Childbirth... Begins a New Chapter as a Power Creator

[Sportschosun, Baek Ji-eun] Haein, formerly of LABOUM, has announced a fresh start.

Haein recently signed an exclusive contract with LeanBranding.

LeanBranding said on the 24th, "Since her debut in 2014, Haein has shown a wide range of charms, and we will spare no support so she can expand her activities even further based on the experience and capabilities she has built over the years."

Haein debuted with LABOUM in 2014 and released hit songs such as "Sangsang Plus," "Aro Aro," and "Hwi Hwi." She also proved her versatility through dramas and variety shows. In 2023, she married a non-celebrity and has two children. With this exclusive contract with LeanBranding, she plans to broaden her scope of activities as both an artist and a power creator, including broadcasting, commerce, and lifestyle content.

LeanBranding is a comprehensive entertainment company that operates in domestic and overseas markets based on a diverse IP portfolio, including rookie girl group KIIRAS, announcer Choi Eun-kyung, broadcaster Kim Bin-woo, and culinary researcher Hong Shin-ae. The company is expanding its business areas to include systematic artist management, global partnerships, content production, and commerce, while building a competitive entertainment business model.

Baek Ji-eun, Sportschosun, silk781220@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.