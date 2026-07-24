"Yoo Hye-ju Halts YouTube Three Days After Giving Birth" — Cryptic Video Says, "Dad Really Raised His Children Well"

[Sportschosun Reporter Lee Woo-joo] Yoo Hye-ju, a YouTuber and former ulzzang, has posted a meaningful video after announcing that she would stop her YouTube activity just three days after giving birth.

A short video titled "I Love My Father" was uploaded to Yoo Hye-ju's YouTube channel, LIJULIKE.

Yoo Hye-ju traveled to Busan with her family to visit her father in the hospital and had an honest conversation with her siblings. She admitted, "What I really realized this time is that our father really raised us well," and her siblings agreed, saying, "It is more than a bumper harvest." Yoo added, "The five of us keep going back and forth to take care of him, and since I am upstairs, I cannot do much. It is nice to see my younger siblings doing this, and I am grateful. The only thing I can do is help financially," expressing her appreciation for the siblings who are caring for their sick father.

Yoo Hye-ju's three sisters suddenly suspended their YouTube activities on the 22nd, raising concern among fans. Yoo said, "We plan to take a short break from the LIJULIKE channel so we can spend time caring for one another as a family," adding, "The childbirth video that was scheduled to be uploaded on August 3 has also been postponed. We will upload the videos we have prepared gradually at a later date."

As her younger sisters, Yoo Ji-yu and Yoo Hyun-ju, also paused their activities one after another, saying they would spend time with their family, fans are worried that their father's health may have worsened.

Meanwhile, Yoo Hye-ju, an influencer and former ulzzang, rose to fame after appearing on Comedy TV's "Ulzzang Generation 5" in 2011. She married a flight attendant in 2019, gave birth to a son in 2023, and delivered her second son on the 19th.

wjlee@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.