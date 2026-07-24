Slimmed-down Yesung, let loose his diet reins... Devouring Hanwoo like crazy "First time seeing someone eat like this" (Jeon Hyun-moo's Plan 4)

[Sportschosun Reporter Kim So-hee] In 'Jeon Hyun-moo Plan 4,' Shindong showcases a massive Hanwoo (Korean beef) mukbang alongside Jeon Hyun-moo and KwakTube.

The fourth episode of MBN and Channel S's 'Jeon Hyun-moo Plan 4,' airing tonight at 9:10 PM, will feature Jeon Hyun-moo and KwakTube (Kwak Jun-bin) visiting a Hanwoo restaurant highly recommended by Hapcheon citizens, accompanied by their "eating buddy" Shindong. On this day, the three head to Hapcheon's famous "Hanwoo Street. " While traveling with anticipation for "Hapcheon Hanwoo," Jeon Hyun-moo throws a blunt question at them: "Have Super Junior members ever fought amongst themselves?" Shindong reveals the truth behind the "Super Junior discord rumors" that had previously only circulated as gossip, stating, "Actually, there was an incident where people even said, 'Isn't this guy crazy?'" He then turns the scene upside down by unhesitatingly revealing his perceived "fighting hierarchy" within the group.

Immediately after arriving at Hanwoo Street, the three embark on an impromptu "street interview," expertly selecting a restaurant chosen by the citizens from among the packed Hanwoo eateries. The restaurant owner expresses pride, stating, "We only deal in 'Two-Plus Nine Number' beef. We purchase only cattle that rank within the top 1% nationwide.

" Notably, the Hanwoo served that day was top-grade meat brought in for a whopping 19 million won, and the three pour out their admiration as they taste the lustrous "Number Nine" premium Hanwoo. However, their opinions diverge regarding how to enjoy the meat. Shindong, a "well-done enthusiast," argues, "Meat is meant to be grilled," while Jeon Hyun-moo, a "rare enthusiast," counters, "Why bother with high-quality meat?" To make matters worse, Shindong surprises everyone by enjoying the Hanwoo with an unconventional combination that defies all expectations.

Even the restaurant staff marveled, saying, "This is the first time anyone has eaten like this since the restaurant opened," raising curiosity about exactly what his unique "eating combination" is. Meanwhile, at the end of the meal, Jeon Hyun-moo seriously asks, "What is your goal for the future?" Shindong reveals an unexpected, genuine goal, saying, "I want to continue Super Junior activities, and I want to buy a building, but.

" In response, Jeon Hyun-moo claps, exclaiming, "That's just like me!" You can find out what Jeon Hyun-moo and Shindong have set as their shared goal, and witness the trio's Hapcheon food trip, which is a perfect blend of laughter and mukbang, in the 4th episode of MBN/Channel S's "Jeon Hyun-moo Plan 4," airing tonight, the 24th, at 9:10 PM.

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.