Jin Seong, Diagnosed with Blood Cancer Right After Marrying at 49: "If It Weren't for My Wife, Who Is My Age, I Would Have Died" (Day & Night)

[Sportschosun Kim So-hee reporter] Trot singer Jin Seong expresses his deep affection for his wife.

Kang Jin and Jin Seong will candidly share their gratitude for the wives who are more important to them than anyone else in life on episode 35 of MBN's "Kim Joo-ha's Day & Night," which airs on Saturday the 25th.

Jin Seong surprises everyone by confessing about his wife, whom he met at the late age of 49 and who is the same age as him, saying, "If it weren't for my wife, I would have died." He recalls the moment that felt like falling off a cliff, saying that after marriage he was diagnosed with lymphoma blood cancer, and when the doctor told him, "You also have valvular heart disease, so you will need a lot of treatment," all he could think was, "So this is how I die." Jin Seong also says that, along with the sudden fear of death, it was unbearably painful to see his wife dozing off beside his hospital bed during chemotherapy.

In particular, Jin Seong reveals a shocking incident from his sixth round of chemotherapy, when his wife went into the mountains after hearing that Baekdoraji was good for cancer treatment, climbed a 6-meter rock, and then fell. She received six stitches in her head and suffered injuries all over her body, but she covered the wounds with makeup so her husband would not be startled and returned home. Jin Seong says, "When I saw my wife's face covered in makeup and as white as a wax doll, I cried so much," expressing how heartbroken he felt. He later says he resolved, "I should do my best to take care of this person until the day I die," moving everyone deeply.

Kang Jin shares the love story behind his more than 40 years of happy married life with his wife Kim Hyo-seon, formerly of the Hee Sisters. He says that he, then an unknown singer, first met Kim Hyo-seon, who was a dazzling top star at the time, at a friend's birthday party, and the two formed a connection there. In particular, Kang Jin, who does not drink, drove Kim Hyo-seon home after the party. The next day, she contacted him to say she had left her "stage belt" in the car, and their relationship continued from there until they married, drawing cheers with a movie-like behind-the-scenes story.

Not only that, Kang Jin stirs the studio with his devoted side, revealing that he was even mistaken for a "single dad." He says, "Since they were young, I took the children to the hospital and got them vaccinated," explaining that he handled childcare and housework in place of his busy wife. Because he always took the children to the hospital alone, doctors even asked him, "How long have you been on your own?" and mistook him for a single father. Kang Jin also proves that he was a "top-tier romantic" who devoted himself fully to his family, saying, "I prepared all the meals for the kids at home, and I even handled things like organizing the albums myself."

Meanwhile, MBN's issue-maker talk show "Kim Joo-ha's Day & Night" is a new concept talk show that presents "day and night, calmness and passion, information and emotion." It airs every Saturday at 9:40 p.m.

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.