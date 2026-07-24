Kim Ah-young Reveals Her Newly Moved-in Home for the First Time... A Lovely House Filled with Cute Decor (Omniscient Interfering View)

[Sportschosun Kim So-hee reporter] Munhwa Broadcasting Corporation (MBC)'s Omniscient Interfering View will reveal actress Kim Ah-young's new home.

In episode 408 of the MBC variety show Omniscient Interfering View, which airs on Saturday the 25th, Kim Ah-young's daily life in her new home will be shown for the first time. Waking up in a lovely house filled with charming decor, Kim Ah-young begins her day with meditation. As she focuses on it, she unexpectedly sheds tears. Viewers are left wondering what those tears mean. Her morning routine then unfolds one by one, including practicing lines while standing on her head and working on pronunciation with a straw in her mouth. It turns out all of these routines stem from Kim Ah-young's extraordinary passion as she prepares for her first-ever stage play. Attention is now on her cheerful, fully immersed daily life as she throws herself into theater.

Meanwhile, Kim Ah-young is currently working on her own without an agency. Her older brother has stepped up as a reliable supporter for her. The two previously showed off an unreal, unicorn-like sibling chemistry on the show. This time, he even goes to pick her up in person right in front of her home as she prepares for her first stage performance. Their commute, filled with bickering but also obvious affection, is sure to bring a smile to viewers' faces. He also reportedly made a peach cake just for her. That warm atmosphere does not last long, however, as his brutally honest older-brother vibe, saying, "Honestly, she doesn't have celebrity aura, but I acknowledge her acting skills," reportedly brought the studio to a standstill.

From part-time jobs unloading cargo to working at a gacha shop and now running a cafe, her older brother has stood by her through many ups and downs. His heartfelt devotion and the siblings' bickering, real-life chemistry are expected to deliver both laughter and emotion.

Kim Ah-young's preparation process for her first-ever stage debut, along with the touching story of the brother who supports her from behind, will be revealed on MBC's Omniscient Interfering View, airing at 11:10 p.m. on Saturday the 25th.

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.