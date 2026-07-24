Seo Min-jung Reflects on 20 Years in the United States: "I Fixed Typos Because My Eyes Have Gotten So Bad"

[Sportschosun reporter Jo Min-jung] Actress Seo Min-jung turned back the clock 20 years with the help of AI. Reacting to the result she shared herself, she said it was "a little robotic," showing her trademark cheerful humor. She also said, "I fixed the typos because my presbyopia is so bad," giving fans an update that reflected the passage of time.

Seo recently shared glimpses of her daily life in the United States through her social networking service and sent fans a long message to say hello. "If I keep hesitating every day, another year will pass and I might be even older, so I'm posting today's photos," she said, sharing recent snapshots. She added with a laugh, "I checked the spelling, and because my presbyopia is so bad, I corrected a lot of typos."

The photos showed Seo smiling brightly in a red dress. She also shared scenes from a trip to Boston, including a view from an observatory, as well as a glimpse of her daily life holding her pet dog. In addition, she drew attention by posting birthday messages from fans and a birthday card made by her daughter.

Seo also shared the message written in her daughter's card, which moved her deeply. Her daughter wrote, "I want to put all the reasons I love Mom into a gift bag, but it would probably end up heavier than Mom and me combined." Seo said, "It makes me tear up when I read it. I always think I'm not a perfect mother, but my daughter always tells me I'm the best mom, and I love that so much," expressing her affection.

She also posted a photo taken with the cast after watching the musical 'Lost Boys.' At the end, she shared an AI-edited image of herself made to look like she did 20 years ago and laughed, saying it was "a little scary because it looks kind of robotic." In closing, she sent greetings to fans, saying, "It's a hot summer, but I hope you laugh a lot and stay healthy." She then added, "I checked the spelling, and because of my presbyopia, I fixed a lot of typos," keeping her signature playful tone.

Meanwhile, Seo Min-jung moved to the United States after marrying a Korean American dentist shortly after the 2007 finale of the MBC sitcom 'High Kick!'.

Jo Min-jung mj.cho@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.