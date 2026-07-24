'74-Year-Old Yoon Mira Takes on Singil-dong's Spicy Jjamppong Mukbang That Left 80 People Fainting: "Lee Hwi-hyang Also Suffered from Cramps"

[Sportschosun Reporter Lee Woo-joo] Actress Yoon Mira took on the challenge of a spicy jjamppong mukbang in Singil-dong.

On the 23rd, a video titled "The surprising true identity of the owner of 'Singil-dong Spicy Jjamppong'... 'After 30 years running a jjamppong restaurant, I became a building owner'" was uploaded to Yoon Mira's YouTube channel.

Yoon Mira visited a jjamppong restaurant in Singil-dong, famous for its extremely spicy noodles, saying, "I'm going to eat what is said to be the spiciest jjamppong in the world. What worries me a little is that people say it's extremely hot, and rumors say some have fainted and collapsed on the way home." The restaurant has been tried by many YouTubers and celebrities. In 2024, Tzuyang's video was titled, "A spicy jjamppong that reportedly made about 80 people faint? They say you'll get a lifetime free pass if you finish it all."

When Yoon Mira arrived at the restaurant, the owner tried to stop her, saying, "Don't eat the spicy one. Have the beef brisket jjamppong instead." But Yoon Mira said, "I like spicy food." In response, the owner warned that this was a different kind of intense heat from anything she had tried before and added, "People do collapse," before giving her a stomach-protecting medicine out of concern.

Despite the owner's concerns, Yoon Mira ordered the spicy jjamppong. After saying, "I like spicy food," she gulped down milk as soon as she took a bite of the radish. She even tried the noodles, saying, "If I collapse, you'll be responsible." Yoon Mira said, "It is spicy, but not to the point of killing me," and ate it with apparent enjoyment. But after tasting the broth, she became dizzy and admitted, "I don't think I can finish a bowl. It is spicy."

Yoon Mira asked the owner, "I've heard many times that people collapse after eating jjamppong here." The owner replied, "Every year, two or three people always end up fainting after their eyes roll back while eating. Medically, it's called hyperventilation. That's why, when customers eat the spicy jjamppong, we often watch their faces closely because their complexion turns pale before they pass out. Then they collapse. If they faint, we slap their cheeks to wake them up. Even if older customers ask for it, we won't give it to them, no matter how much they curse. It is common for people to be taken away by 119 while eating."

He went on to say, "If you meet Ms. Lee Hwi-hyang later, ask her. She came very close to being taken away by 119. While eating, she suffered cramps in her stomach and her face turned pale, which made her go through a hard time. She struggled for 20 to 30 minutes."

wjlee@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.