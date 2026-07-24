Olympic gymnastics prodigy’s shocking confession: "I worked at an entertainment venue in Roppongi"

[Sportschosun Reporter Park A-ram] Tsurumi Nijiko, a former national team member once known as a "genius girl" in Japanese artistic gymnastics, has revealed that she worked at an entertainment venue to make a living after retiring from competition.

The Japanese media outlet Chanto recently featured an interview with Tsurumi Nijiko, reporting that after ending her athletic career, she worked in customer service at entertainment venues in Tokyo's Roppongi and Ginza districts amid financial hardship.

Tsurumi rose to prominence after winning the All-Japan Championships in 2006 at age 14, then went on to claim six consecutive titles through 2011, establishing herself as a leading figure in Japanese women's artistic gymnastics. She also competed for Japan at the 2008 Beijing Olympics and the 2012 Summer Olympics, but ended her career in 2015 after suffering an Achilles tendon injury.

After retiring, she took a job at a venture company and also helped run a gymnastics class, but her income was still not enough to live on. She even worked part-time handing out flyers and free tissues on the street to get by. "I thought that if even an Olympic athlete had to go through this reality, I would not be able to give hope to younger athletes," she said.

With her goal set on starting a business, she began looking for ways to build business sense and expand her network, which eventually led her into the entertainment industry. Tsurumi explained her decision, saying, "I judged it to be an environment where I could meet the largest number of successful businesspeople."

The path was not smooth from the start. She interviewed at several venues in Roppongi but was repeatedly turned down. After about a year of gaining experience and results, she finally got the chance to work at venues in Roppongi and Ginza.

She said she was also worried that people would find out she had been a national team athlete, but that meeting and talking with a wide range of executives was more important because it gave her the experience needed to run a business. She added that the businesspeople she met at the time later became a major help in her own startup journey.

She is now out of the entertainment industry and runs a gymnastics education business as well as an idol training business. Tsurumi said she hopes to combine gymnastics and idol content to raise the sport's popularity, while also helping improve the low pay and unstable post-retirement reality faced by gymnasts.

tokkig@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.