Han Ga-in's Husband Yeon Jung-hoon Brags About Their Daughter, a Top 1% Language Prodigy: "She Is 11, but Her English Is at a U.S. High School Senior Level" (Problem Child in House)

[Sportschosun Kim So-hee] Actor Yeon Jung-hoon will share an update on his daughter, a gifted child in the top 1%.

On Friday, the 24th, at 10:10 p.m., KBS 2TV's "Problem Child in House" will feature Yeon Jung-hoon, the man who stole the heart of one of Korea's most beloved beauty actresses, Han Ga-in, as a guest.

In the episode, Yeon Jung-hoon will draw attention by showing his devoted-husband side, even though he has been married to Han Ga-in for 21 years. He will express his unchanged affection by saying, "Even now, when I see my wife at home, there are times when she looks so beautiful that I just keep staring at her." Viewers can find out which recent moment Yeon Jung-hoon picked as the time Han Ga-in looked her best on the full broadcast.

Meanwhile, Yeon Jung-hoon, who has an 11-year-old daughter and an 8-year-old son, will reveal remarkable updates about both children. He will share news about his son, who looks just like Han Ga-in, and also talk about his daughter, a top 1% language prodigy who mastered both Korean and English at a young age. Yeon Jung-hoon will then shyly reveal, "My daughter is 11, and when she recently took an English test, they said her level was equivalent to a U.S. high school senior." The hosts were left stunned. His daughter's impressive language ability was made possible by Han Ga-in's efforts. After their daughter was born, Han Ga-in consistently read many books to her, while Yeon Jung-hoon also spoke to her in English so she could naturally be exposed to the language. The couple's special approach to raising a language prodigy can be seen on KBS 2TV's "Problem Child in House," airing Friday, the 24th, at 10:10 p.m.

Reporter Kim So-hee yaqqol@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.