"Reflecting on Inappropriate Behavior"... Idol-Turned-Actor Sparks Affair Rumors With Married Co-Star in Musical

Miyama Ryoki (left), Maria Kano

[Sportschosun Reporter Park A-ram] Miyama Ryoki, a former member of the Japanese idol group BE:FIRST, has been caught up in controversy over private meetings with actress Maria Kano. The issue has drawn significant attention in Japan's entertainment industry, as both are married and have children.

On the 22nd, the Japanese weekly Shukan Bunshun reported that Miyama Ryoki and Maria Kano met alone several times during the run of the Japanese stage musical version of "Crash Landing on You." The two are playing the lead male and female roles in the production.

According to the report, the two actors grew close during rehearsals in May and continued meeting outside of performances. It also said they were spotted visiting a luxury hotel together on days when there was no show.

The controversy has drawn even more attention because both are married with families. Miyama Ryoki married actress Shuri last year and has a child, while Maria Kano married a non-celebrity man in 2021 and is raising a child.

As the backlash grew, Miyama Ryoki's side said, "We deeply regret that our behavior was inappropriate." Maria Kano's agency also confirmed that they had spent time together, saying, "She explained that it was for the purpose of better understanding the role, but in the end it was not appropriate behavior," and apologized. However, neither side admitted the allegations of an affair.

Miyama Ryoki had previously faced public scrutiny over allegations that he was engaged to a former AV actress-turned-YouTuber and provided her with financial support before marriage. At the time, he acknowledged that they had dated, but said there was no legal issue and that the relationship ended by mutual consent.

Meanwhile, Maria Kano is a former lead performer in the Takarazuka Revue's Flower Troupe and has continued her career in musicals and television dramas since leaving the company.

tokkig@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.