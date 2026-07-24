DAWN Shows Off a 5 Million Won Used Car: "There’s Nothing in Good Shape..." (I Live Alone)

[Sportschosun reporter Kim So-hee] On MBC's "I Live Alone," singer DAWN will reveal a daily life filled with his own unique sensibility.

On today's broadcast of MBC's "I Live Alone," viewers will see singer DAWN's stylish "sloth(?) house."

DAWN's unusual taste will be on full display in "I Live Alone." He introduces a 1998 vintage car parked in a small garage, saying, "This was my first car, which I bought for 5 million won." When he opens the door with a key instead of a remote, the car is filled with traces of time. DAWN admits, "There’s actually nothing in good shape," but still shows his affection for the old car, which has long been his dream.

Humming an old song that suits the vintage car, DAWN heads somewhere. He arrives at a specialty frame shop in Euljiro and says with excitement, "I came to pick up a very precious treasure." In the released photo, DAWN is seen facing that "precious treasure," drawing attention. He cannot take his eyes off it, exclaiming, "Amazing!" Viewers are now curious about what exactly his treasure inside the frame will be.

Meanwhile, DAWN has been carrying out Korea's "Intangible Heritage Promotion Project," building ties with many artisans and helping document and share the value of intangible heritage. He is also drawing praise for his positive influence. He is expected to reveal why he became interested in Korea's endangered intangible heritage, along with behind-the-scenes stories from the project.

The show will also feature DAWN making his own lamp by cutting bamboo and attaching hanji paper by hand. Quietly and slowly, he becomes deeply absorbed in the process, adding to the anticipation for the broadcast by raising curiosity about what the finished lamp will look like.

The identity of the "treasure" that excited DAWN will be revealed on MBC's "I Live Alone," airing today at 11:10 p.m.

Kim So-hee, yaqqol@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.