"Karina, the World's Most Expensive Cow" Post Brings Her Out of the Woodwork: "What? I'm Proud"

[Sportschosun reporter Jo Min-jeong] Aespa's Karina and Winter drew laughs from fans after showing off their playful back-and-forth in social media comments.

On the 24th, an online community buzzed after screenshots of comments Winter and Karina left on a social media post began circulating.

The post introduced a cow named "Karina" that was recorded as the world's most expensive cow in Brazil. According to the post, the Nellore cow named "Karina" had 25% ownership traded for 6,015,000 reais, or about 1.75 billion won, putting its total value at around 24.06 million reais, or about 7 billion won. The post described her as "an elite cow that sounds like she should be on stage, but in fact has won three championships at livestock shows" and added that she even had "a prim expression that makes it seem like she knows she's pretty."

After seeing the post, Winter directly tagged Karina's account and left a brief comment, "Nice," as if congratulating her. Karina replied to Winter's comment with, "What? I'm proud," drawing laughter.

Fans enjoyed the cheerful exchange, leaving comments such as "They're so cute," "Winter's reaction is even funnier," "Karina admitted it too," and "Aespa's chemistry is the best."

Meanwhile, after successfully wrapping up promotions for their second full-length album, "Lemonade," Aespa is set to launch a new world tour, "Synk: Parallel Line," in August.

Jo Min-jeong, mj.cho@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.