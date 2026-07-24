Jeong Beom-gyun Reveals His Gag Concert Pay: "As a Rookie, I Made 400,000 Won per Episode, and My Wife, Who Was a Stylist, Earned 500,000 Won a Month"

[Sportschosun reporter Kim So-hee] Comedian Jeong Beom-gyun confessed that he married his wife, who had worked as a stylist, because he was drawn to her practical approach to money.

On the 23rd, a video titled "KBS 22nd Class Classmate Jeong Beom-gyun, Who Has Seen It All" was uploaded to Heo Kyung-hwan's YouTube channel.

That day, Heo Kyung-hwan met with Jeong Beom-gyun, his classmate from KBS's 22nd open recruitment class, and the two reminisced about the past while sharing various stories.

Heo first recalled Jeong Beom-gyun's wedding and said, "Compared with his level of fame, the wedding day had the most celebrities I had ever seen."

Jeong then looked back on the day and said, "There were about 1,300 to 1,400 guests in total, including celebrities and regular guests. We had expected around 500 seats, so I never imagined that so many people would come." He proudly pointed to his wide network of connections.

Heo then began by saying, "Jeong Beom-gyun's wife was the team stylist when we were doing Gag Concert."

When Jeong explained, "I was in my fifth or sixth year as a comedian at the time," Heo joked, "So in the middle of all that busy work, you won over the team stylist and made her a married woman?" Jeong burst out laughing and said, "That wording is too rough."

Heo also revealed that he had no idea the two were dating at the time. "I didn't know either. But my stylist and my wife now were close," he said. "I was so surprised when I heard they were seeing each other."

Jeong also shared how he grew close to his wife.

He explained, "I bought my Gag Concert outfits through my wife, and because I was late with the payment, I felt bad and ended up treating her to a meal." That is how their relationship naturally began.

What captivated him most was his wife's diligence and sense of financial responsibility.

Jeong said, "What really got me was how good she was with money." He added, "When I was just starting out as a comedian, I asked her, 'I made about 300,000 won per episode. How much did you make?' and she said she earned 500,000 won in a month of work."

He continued, "I told her, 'That must have been hard,' and she said, 'It was good for me. I saved 300,000 won.' I thought that was so impressive."

He went on to say, "I thought that if someone lived that hard and had such a strong sense of money, I could trust her with my life. That was when I really fell for her." He added, "Of course, she was also very pretty to me. So I asked her to date me a month later, and that was how we became a couple."

Meanwhile, Jeong Beom-gyun continues to meet viewers through KBS2's Gag Concert and Malja Show.

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.