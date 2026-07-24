"It Seems Dementia Has Progressed Significantly": Concern Grows Over Jeon Won-joo's Changed Eyes and Forgetfulness

[Sportschosun Lee Woo-joo] Fans are growing concerned about actress Jeon Won-joo.

On the 23rd, a video titled "82-year-old Sunwoo Yong-nyeo and 87-year-old Jeon Won-joo Visit the 2,000-Pyeong Jeju House Built by Yeo Woon-kay Before Her Death" was uploaded to Sunwoo Yong-nyeo's YouTube channel.

The two traveled to Jeju Island together. After oversleeping, Jeon Won-joo filled up on breakfast at the hotel with Sunwoo Yong-nyeo. After the meal, Jeon Won-joo searched for the accessory she had worn the day before, saying, "What did I do with my ring? It's gone." While rummaging through her bag, she found a bundle of tissues. The ring was inside it. Jeon Won-joo lamented, "Why am I like this?" and Sunwoo Yong-nyeo said, "Don't wrap things up in tissue like that. You'll lose them."

The two then headed out for dinner after visiting the house Yeo Woon-kay had built during her lifetime. While traveling, Jeon Won-joo suddenly said, "So this is Jeju Island. I thought I was in Seoul. I thought we had finally arrived at my house." Sunwoo Yong-nyeo burst out laughing, saying, "This is comedy at its finest. We've been in Jeju Island all this time since yesterday, and then you tell me, 'Oh, so this is Jeju Island'?" Jeon Won-joo replied, "My house is at the foot of a mountain, so I thought we had arrived."

As they looked at the scenery, Sunwoo Yong-nyeo asked, "What neighborhood is this?" Jeon Won-joo answered, "It's Chungcheong-do. Not yet." When Sunwoo Yong-nyeo said, "We're still in Jeju Island," Jeon Won-joo was startled and said, "Then we haven't even reached Chungcheong-do yet? I'm going to faint."

After eating grilled hanwoo tenderloin for dinner, the two went to the airport. Sunwoo Yong-nyeo gave Jeon Won-joo a small pouch after seeing that she had been storing valuables in a bundle of tissues. Handing it over, Sunwoo Yong-nyeo said, "Put your watch and ring in here, and don't lose them." But Jeon Won-joo tried to put the garlic she had taken from the restaurant into the pouch. Sunwoo Yong-nyeo took it away, saying, "It smells. Throw it out," but Jeon Won-joo insisted, "I'm going to eat it tomorrow morning," and ended up putting the garlic in the pouch anyway.

Although the moments were brushed off with laughter, fans expressed concern that Jeon Won-joo may be showing signs of dementia. In the comments, they wrote, "Her symptoms are exactly the same as when my grandmother was in the early stage of dementia," "Her eyes and conversation also seem like dementia symptoms," "It seems dementia has progressed quite a bit," and "People in the early stages of dementia often wrap valuables in newspaper or tissue bundles." Others added, "I'm very worried. Hip surgery is a major operation, and we don't know what aftereffects may follow," and asked the production team and her family to have her tested for dementia.

wjlee@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.