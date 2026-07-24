Autopsy Reveals Cause of Death for Korean American Actress Kaylee Hottle, Who Died at 18: Multiple Blunt Force Injuries

Associated Press (AP)=Yonhap News Agency

[Sportschosun Reporter Park Aram] The cause of death has been released for deaf Korean American actress Kaylee Hottle, 18, who appeared in the "Godzilla vs. Kong" series.

According to The New York Times and USA Today, Hottle died on the 21st local time in a single-vehicle crash in Frederick, Maryland. The Maryland medical examiner's office later said the cause of death was multiple blunt force injuries and ruled it an accidental death.

The Frederick County Sheriff’s Office said that at around 2:52 a.m. that day, a 19-year-old driver was speeding in a Honda Accord when the car left the road and struck a culvert structure. Hottle was a passenger in the vehicle and was taken to a hospital, but she later died. The driver suffered non-life-threatening injuries, and another passenger reportedly did not receive treatment at the scene.

Hottle's father, Joshua Hottle, confirmed his daughter's death and expressed his grief in American Sign Language during a Facebook Live broadcast. He traveled from Texas to Maryland to receive her body and said that Hottle would become an organ donor. He added, "My daughter was very smart and warm-hearted. She was truly a daughter I was proud of."

Hottle made her Hollywood debut at age 9 as Jia, a deaf girl who communicates with Kong through sign language, in the 2021 film "Godzilla vs. Kong." In the film, she played the adopted daughter of Dr. Ilene Andrews, a Kong researcher and linguist portrayed by Rebecca Hall, and left a strong impression. She reprised the role in the 2024 sequel, "Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire."

She also appeared in the TV series "Magnum P.I." and was set to appear in the upcoming film "What Doesn’t Kill Us."

Born in Georgia, Hottle grew up with deaf parents. Her mother is known to be a Korean American who was born in Korea and later adopted in the United States.

Alongside her acting career, she regularly took part in public campaigns to raise awareness of deafness. In a past interview, she said, "We may not hear, but that does not mean we cannot do things," and stressed, "The film industry needs more deaf actors and staff so that deafness can be accepted naturally," earning widespread sympathy.

tokkig@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.