"Single Mom" Seo Yoo-jung Says She Got Through Divorce by Drinking Alone: "When My Daughter Fell Asleep, I Broke Down... I Was Scared and Afraid"

[Sportschosun Jo Yoon-sun] Actress Seo Yoo-jung opened up about the difficult time she went through while raising her daughter alone after her divorce.

On the 23rd, a video titled "A place where one comes alone and leaves as two" was released on Seo Yoo-jung's channel.

In the video, Seo Yoo-jung visited the regular solo-drinking bar she had been going to since her hardest days. She said, "When I was going through a hard time, I was scared just to meet people. I didn't know what to say or how much I should share." She added, "I also didn't want to make the other person feel burdened by listening to my story. Then I ended up finding a solo-drinking bar online."

The bar owner recalled Seo Yoo-jung's first impression, saying, "At first, she was very shy. She came in wearing glasses without lenses and a mask." He added, "She seems much healthier now." Seo Yoo-jung then confessed, "That was a really difficult time. Everything was scary and frightening."

She also looked back on the time when she moved to Seoul with her daughter after the divorce. She said, "I was living in Songdo International City, then I packed up everything and moved to Yeouido. Living there alone with Song-i made me worry and feel afraid about even moving itself." She continued, "I had to take care of my child by myself, and I worried whether I could do it well. Everything I had to adjust to was scary and frightening."

She went on to say, "I was okay in the morning, but by evening I would fall apart. I kept holding on, and sometimes I would completely break down. When Song-i fell asleep, I would break down too."

Seo Yoo-jung said calmly, "I actually had my own dream too. On weekdays, I would take care of the child, and if my husband helped with childcare for a day or even half a day, I thought I could finally breathe and go have brunch or coffee with my friends."

She continued, "About a year after I came to Yeouido, Song-i started going to see her father. This is about the relationship between the two of us, not something I can extend to my child. She needs a relationship with her father, so she meets him once every two weeks."

She added, "When Song-i leaves, I don't want to do anything. I just sit still. I didn't want to meet people alone, so I drank at home. But I had to bring Song-i back early the next day, so I had no time to spare and drank quickly, like a salaried worker."

Meanwhile, Seo Yoo-jung married a non-celebrity three years her senior in 2017, gave birth to a daughter in 2019, and announced her divorce in 2023.

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.