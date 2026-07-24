'Reply 1994' Min Do-hee reveals life in a duplex officetel and side jobs to make ends meet: "My hiatus has gotten longer, so I'm looking for work" (My Little Old Boy)

[Sportschosun Kim So-hee Reporter] Actress Min Do-hee's unexpected daily life will be revealed.

The SBS variety show "My Little Old Boy" airing on the 26th will, for the first time, show the daily life of actress Min Do-hee, who won wide popularity for her no-nonsense Jeolla dialect in "Reply 1994." Her mother, who looks strikingly similar to Min Do-hee, will also appear in the studio, raising expectations as she watches over her daughter's day.

When Min Do-hee appeared in the "My Little Old Boy" studio that day, the hosts greeted her warmly, saying, "It's been a while." They were then shocked to see her looking for part-time work on a job-search website from her duplex officetel. After her projects ended, her hiatus grew longer, and she said she was searching for jobs herself to support her livelihood. Even with her experience of working part-time at a cafe for 1 year and 3 months, the harsh reality left viewers feeling sorry for her.

Meanwhile, Min Do-hee took on cooking herself using fresh kimchi and rock octopus sent from her hometown of Yeosu, South Jeolla, for special guests. The studio was stunned as she handled the rock octopus without hesitation and even revealed a rare personal cooking method. But the hosts were left speechless by the unexpected appearance of the finished dish. Attention is now focused on how Min Do-hee's rock octopus samhap tasted.

Kim Sung-kyun, who played her husband Samcheongpo in "Reply 1994," and Cha Sun-woo, who played Binggrae, visited Min Do-hee's home. The two, who said they have continued meeting once a year even after the drama ended, shared behind-the-scenes stories from filming, from their first impressions of one another to the much-talked-about Samcheongpo kiss scene. In particular, it was revealed that Son Ho-jun even shed tears after hearing about Min Do-hee's recent life, drawing everyone's attention.

Min Do-hee's daily life, being revealed publicly for the first time since "Reply 1994," can be seen on SBS's "My Little Old Boy" airing Sunday at 9 p.m. on the 26th.

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.