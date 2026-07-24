Ko So-young, Married to Jang Dong-gun, Shows Off a Perfect Golf Swing Pose... Flawless Through the Finish

[Sportschosun Reporter Jo Min-jeong] Actress Ko So-young showed off her impressive golf skills with a steady swing.

On the 23rd, a swing video of Ko So-young was posted on the official social networking service account of a lesson shop run by a golf pro, drawing attention.

In the video, Ko So-young entered the practice range wearing a gray top and light-colored wide-leg pants. She calmly set up from address and delivered a clean swing with a smooth backswing and natural weight transfer. She maintained a stable posture all the way through the finish, drawing admiration for her excellent balance.

Ko So-young, who is known to enjoy golf, has often made headlines for rounds with her husband, Jang Dong-gun. In a recently released YouTube video, Jang Dong-gun casually shared his golf routine by saying, "I'm going out for a round."

Fans reacted by saying, "Her swing is so beautiful," "She looks like a pro," "Her posture is so stable," and "That is definitely the swing of someone who has played consistently."

Meanwhile, Ko So-young has been actively connecting with fans through her YouTube channel, "Ko So-young," where she shares daily life, beauty, and lifestyle content.

Jo Min-jeong, mj.cho@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.