"Jung Eun-pyo, a 'Seoul National University parent,' tapes his mouth shut on a KTX ride... A drastic measure after one word from his wife"

[Sportschosun Lee Woo-joo] Actor Jung Eun-pyo showed his meticulous side by revealing the items he uses for long-distance travel.

On the 24th, Jung said, "Because I often travel to the provinces on the Korea Train eXpress (KTX) for lectures, my routines and items keep piling up. To stay in decent shape during long trips, I used to carry pink slippers I got as a giveaway when I bought ice cream, a large tumbler in case caffeine might help me stay alert, mouth tape after my wife told me I open my mouth when I sleep on the train, a portable charger, toothpaste and a toothbrush, and earphones. I finally bought a sleep mask that feels comfortable to wear."

After preparing thoroughly, Jung said, "Now I just have to do well in the lectures. For yesterday's lecture in Naju, I was originally told that 70 to 100 people would attend when I first received the offer, but nearly 400 people came. I don't know how much a lecture can help, but I sincerely hope everyone enjoyed it even a little and found it helpful even a little."

In the photos released with the post, Jung is seen riding the train with his mouth covered by mouth tape. He said he started carrying it even on long trips after his wife told him he sleeps with his mouth open. His careful long-distance travel routine, which even includes a product designed to reduce mouth opening during sleep, drew attention.

Meanwhile, actor Jung Eun-pyo married Kim Hayan in 2002, and they have two sons and one daughter. Their eldest son, Jung Ji-woong, is currently attending Seoul National University (SNU).

wjlee@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.