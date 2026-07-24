WHIB’s New Concept Photos Look Like a Youth Film... Daylight Version Revealed

[Sportschosun Baek Ji-eun] WHIB has begun its summer hunt.

On the 24th, WHIB released individual and group concept photos for the daylight version of its second mini album, "Pie," on its official channels, building excitement for its comeback.

The released photos show the members enjoying a refreshing summer against a backdrop of bright sunlight and a lush green meadow. Their beige-and-white tone-on-tone styling, along with the warm film-like mood, gives the impression of watching a youth film.

Starting with the release of these concept photos, WHIB will enter a full comeback countdown. The group will officially release "Cherry Pie" at 6 p.m. on August 5. Kim Jun-min, Ha Seung, and Yoo Geon took part in the songwriting for the album, adding sincerity to the release, and "Make It," which was first unveiled at the debut showcase, will also be included on the album.

Reporter Baek Ji-eun silk781220@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.