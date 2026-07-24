Unis Emerges as a Refreshing Summer Queen, Completing a Real Youth Look with School Style

[Sportschosun Baek Ji-eun] The group Unis has signaled the arrival of a new refreshing summer queen.

From the 17th to the 23rd, Unis released concept photos for the school-style version of their Japanese mini album, "Uni☆Sparkle!" The released images show the members in lively school looks, each highlighting her own charm with ribbon ties, knit vests, and other details. They also added cute props such as digital cameras, diaries, candy, and sunglasses to express the excitement of a school trip, while fresh smiles and a carefree mood amplified Unis' signature real-youth vibe.

Unis will officially release "Uni☆Sparkle!" on the 31st. The album captures the members' sparkling appeal through a Japanese pop-culture sensibility with a Y2K mood. Along with the title track "Kimisama☆," which was pre-released on the 17th, it includes five songs in total, including Japanese versions of "Moshimoshi♡," "Mwa...," "Baby Baby," and "Swish."

Baek Ji-eun, silk781220@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.