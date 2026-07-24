Lee Na-yeon Sparks Controversy Over 'MZ Announcer' Apology Style After Saying, "JTBC Is Struggling, Even the Air Conditioning Doesn't Work"

[Sportschosun Baek Ji-eun] Lee Na-yeon, who appeared on "Exchange 2," has come under fire over remarks about JTBC.

Lee recently uploaded a video to her YouTube channel titled "I'm Not Unemployed Yet."

In the video, Lee listened to an online Chinese class in the first-floor lobby of the JTBC headquarters before a recording session. After the class, she said, "Can I even say this? Maybe the company is struggling, because the office air conditioning isn't working. I wonder if this really has an impact. I don't think I'll get fired for saying this," which sparked controversy.

Last month, JTBC declared a default after failing to repay 20.6 billion won in securitized borrowings at maturity. JTBC and its affiliates, including JoongAng Holdings, ContentreeJoongAng Corp., JoongAng P&I, and Megabox Jungang, have applied to begin rehabilitation proceedings. The unprecedented situation has deepened the worries of creditors, employees, and other stakeholders. Against that backdrop, criticism grew that Lee, a former JTBC golf announcer, was being careless by joking about the company's crisis.

As the controversy spread, Lee heavily edited the video in question. In the version still available on the 24th, remarks linked to JTBC, such as "Maybe the company is struggling, because the office air conditioning isn't working" and "I don't think I'll get fired for saying this," had been removed.

However, captions such as "This rehearsal site may feel familiar to you. In fact, I don't even know how long I can keep showing it to you. It's a place that feels like home to me. Nothing has been decided yet, but if anything is finalized, I'll let you know first," as well as a personal message saying, "As I kept working hard on broadcasts, I heard that the company had gone bankrupt? If I end up leaving this company, will I be able to work as an announcer again? I felt a little depressed thinking about that. Even if the company doesn't end right away, it feels like I'm gradually heading toward the end of my dream," were not edited or deleted.

Baek Ji-eun, Sportschosun

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.