Leeteuk and Kim Hee-chul Are Surprised by the Age of a Junior Girl Group Member: "Aina's Mother Is the Same Age as Us" (The Seasons)

[Sportschosun Kim Sohee] Leeteuk, Kim Hee-chul, Ryeowook, John Park, Jung Joon-il, and fromis_9 will each bring a different mood to a midsummer night on "The Seasons: Sung Si-kyung's Lips Like a Boyfriend."

The KBS 2TV music talk show "The Seasons: Sung Si-kyung's Lips Like a Boyfriend," airing on the 24th, will feature SUPER JUNIOR-83z (Leeteuk and Kim Hee-chul), Ryeowook, John Park, Jung Joon-il, and fromis_9.

Leeteuk and Kim Hee-chul of SUPER JUNIOR-83z will appear with Ryeowook and deliver a lively performance that captures the summer mood. As SUPER JUNIOR-83z enters its second week since debut, the members talk about the generational gap with today's idols and surprise everyone by saying, "It turns out she is the same age as Aina's mother from Hearts2Hearts." With Leeteuk and Kim Hee-chul showing off their trademark variety-show wit and quick banter, Sung Si-kyung compares Ryeowook to "a flower blooming in the middle of mud," drawing laughter. The three also present solo stages that highlight their different strengths, from vocals to dance, and reveal a new song performance as well, showing off their many charms.

John Park completes a sweet harmony with Sung Si-kyung in the duet segment "Two People" and says, "I achieved my wish today," expressing his affection for the show. Earlier on "The Seasons," John Park surpassed 11.4 million views with his cover of aespa's "Whiplash," drawing attention for his deep, metallic tone. On this day, he transforms the venue into a club in an instant with his self-arranged version of Babymonster's "SUGAR HONEY ICE TEA." He then performs, for the first time on air, a song he released for his female fans before his debut track "Falling." Even Sung Si-kyung warns the audience, "You should brace yourselves," after hearing the shocking lyrics, raising expectations for an unpredictable stage.

Jung Joon-il proves his seasoned artistry with a deeply moving performance that leaves a lasting impression. Host Sung Si-kyung, meeting him again for the first time in about 12 years, says, "You seem younger," and warmly welcomes him back. Jung Joon-il then jokes that he has been rejuvenated thanks to singer 10cm, revealing an unexpected reason that draws laughter. He also shares his reaction to actor Kim Nam-gil singing his song "Hug Me" on "The Seasons: Sung Si-kyung's Lips Like a Boyfriend" in April, along with a behind-the-scenes story: "I have been using Kim Nam-gil senior's song for four years." He adds an honest confession that he does not actually like his signature song "Hug Me," sparking curiosity about why.

fromis_9 will appear on a late-night music talk show for the first time since debut and declare, "We will make even people who don't know us become fans today." Now in their ninth year since debut and after many ups and downs, the group recalls a touching story about having to perform in front of just one fan. After weathering those twists and turns, fromis_9 looks back on the moment they regained momentum with "Supersonic," which has surpassed 100 million cumulative views through dance challenges, saying it felt like "winning the lottery." They will also unveil a new song performance for the first time, and the energy that fills the venue with fromis_9's unique spirit can be seen in the full broadcast.

Meanwhile, KBS 2TV's music talk show "The Seasons: Sung Si-kyung's Lips Like a Boyfriend" airs at 11:30 p.m. on the 24th.

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.