Yoo Jae-suk Is Worried Too.. Kim Jong-kook Apologizes in Advance to His Son: "Family Education Is Important, So Don't Hold It Against Me"

[Sportschosun Reporter Jo Yoon-sun] Kim Jong-kook talked about how his life has changed after marriage and made people laugh by apologizing in advance to his future child.

On the 24th, tvN's "You Quiz on the Block" released a video with the caption, "'Marriage Is Great' Newlywed Kim Jong-kook♥ A word from Jae-suk to Jong-kook's future child?!"

In the video, Yoo Jae-suk began by saying, "After Kim Jong-kook got married, he has been strongly recommending marriage to people around him."

Kim Jong-kook replied, "Marriage is really great. It feels like it put a period on a life problem I couldn't solve," adding, "Wherever I go, whatever place I am in, it is very reassuring to know that I only have to think about one person." He expressed how satisfied he is with married life.

He added, however, "Once a child is born, I think I will run into reality and struggle with parenting."

Yoo Jae-suk asked, "Didn't you say many times that you hoped your child would be a daughter?" Kim Jong-kook answered, "I think I would be cautious raising a daughter." He then said, "Wouldn't it be a little easier to raise a son?"

Yoo Jae-suk then joked, "It doesn't sound easy to be born as Kim Jong-kook's son," and added, "He's strict. I don't know whether your child will be a son or a daughter, but I think they should be prepared," drawing laughter.

Kim Jong-kook also said, "The child hasn't even been born yet, and I already feel sorry," adding, "Family education is very important. From my perspective, my son is doomed. I'm sorry. I apologize." He then made viewers laugh even more by leaving a video letter of apology to his future son, saying, "I'm only doing this for your own good, so don't resent me."

Meanwhile, Kim Jong-kook held a private wedding in Seoul last September with a non-celebrity woman who is younger than him.

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.