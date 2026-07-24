ADOR to Hold Solo Audition.. "Open to Boys Under 19, Limited to Korea"

[Sportschosun Kim Sohee] ADOR, a label under Hybe Music Group, will hold its first standalone audition for a boy group in Korea.

On the 24th, ADOR announced the audition by posting a poster for "ADOR BOYS AUDITION in KOREA" on its official social media channels.

According to the announcement, auditions will be held in seven cities across Korea, starting in Seoul on August 1, followed by Gwangju on the 2nd, Jeju on the 12th, Daejeon on the 14th, Wonju on the 16th, Daegu on the 29th, and Busan on the 30th. The event will be limited to Korea, unlike previous auditions held on a global stage, with the goal of discovering hidden gems across the country.

Any male born in 2007 or later is eligible to apply. There are no restrictions on the field of application. Participants are encouraged to showcase their talents freely, regardless of genre. The audition process has also been made more accessible. All applicants who complete pre-registration online will have the chance to meet the judges in person.

More detailed information about "ADOR BOYS AUDITION in KOREA" can be found on the audition's official website.

ADOR said, "We ask for great interest from students during the vacation period. Anyone who wants to show their strengths and talents is welcome to step forward and try the audition without hesitation."

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.