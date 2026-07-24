‘Overcoming infertility’ Honorary Brit Jinkyung Paik stands firm: “I’m not doing parenting YouTube. Fans like my character”

[Sportschosun, Reporter Lee Woo-joo] YouTuber Jinkyung Paik, known as the “Honorary Brit,” shared her thoughts on parenting YouTube content.

Paik appeared recently on the YouTube series “Ganjeolhanip.”

Paik, who recently said she overcame infertility and became pregnant, spoke about the secret to conceiving. “If a woman’s body is extremely tired and worn out, I can guarantee something will happen,” she said. “That day, I flew for 14 hours. I went back to the UK from Korea, and my husband said he missed me so much. I apologized and said I was too exhausted, and he looked sad. I was so tired that day, and then I got pregnant,” she explained.

Paik, who is due to give birth in December, said she will deliver in the UK. “Many people tell me to go to a postpartum care center, but I think I’ll have an easy delivery. In the UK, you give birth, eat crackers in the morning, and go home,” she said.

Kim Ji-yu asked, “Do you plan to do parenting YouTube too?” Paik answered firmly, “No.” She added, “A lot of people like the Honorary Brit IP more, so I may post something as a mother, but I don’t think I’ll do a family YouTube channel or a parenting YouTube channel.”

Paik also expressed regret that she had to give up planned travel content after becoming pregnant. “I was even willing to go back to Korea for that, but once I got pregnant, I couldn’t go to rough places anymore. They said I shouldn’t even get food poisoning. At first, I was very sad because of that. I thought, ‘Why did I have to get pregnant now?’ But my mother said, ‘Isn’t it amazing that the baby came to you even when you’re this busy?’ After that, there were no real restrictions, and in fact, there were more opportunities. More people have been showing interest,” she said.

wjlee@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.