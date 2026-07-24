Lee Ji-hye Leaves Her 80-Pyeong Apgujeong Apartment and Is Spotted with Cool's Yuri at a Luxury Resort

[Sportschosun reporter Jo Min-jung] Broadcaster Lee Ji-hye shared a happy update, saying she enjoyed a summer vacation with her family at Inspire Entertainment Resort.

On the 24th, Lee Ji-hye posted several photos and videos on her social media, saying, "I went to Inspire Entertainment Resort this summer."

She said, "When I came here before, I was disappointed because the pool wasn't open, but this time Splash Bay was open." She added, "I went on the slides with the kids, probably about 100 times in total. We also enjoyed the lazy river and had such a happy time." She continued, "Since it was a weekday, there weren't many people, and everything was just the right amount of perfect. We took one last trip before Yuri's family and I head to the U.S. A family trip paradise and a food paradise. We'll be back."

In the released videos, Lee Ji-hye was seen smiling brightly as she looked around the spacious room. In another clip, she threw herself onto the bed with her arms spread wide and joked with the caption, "Big enough for a full stretch," drawing laughter. Another video showed a view of the indoor water park Splash Bay. She also took a group commemorative photo with Yuri's family from the group Cool, creating a warm and cheerful atmosphere.

Meanwhile, Lee Ji-hye actively connects with fans through her YouTube channel, "Unpleasantly Nosy Sister," where she shares family life, parenting, and lifestyle content.

Jo Min-jung mj.cho@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.