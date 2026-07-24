Lee Ji-hye shocked as the license plate on her 200-million-won Porsche Panamera disappears

[Sportschosun Reporter Jo Min-jung] Broadcaster Lee Ji-hye was stunned after the license plate on her car disappeared.

On the 24th, Lee Ji-hye posted a photo on her social media and wrote, "The license plate is gone..." and "Unbelievable..."

The photo showed a white Porsche Panamera parked in place. However, the front license plate was completely missing, drawing attention. With the spot where the plate should have been left empty, Lee Ji-hye made no attempt to hide her bewilderment.

Fans expressed concern, leaving comments such as, "Was it stolen?" "Did it fall off while driving?" "You should report it right away," and "What happened?"

The car in the photo appears to be Porsche's luxury sports sedan, the Panamera. In South Korea, the base model starts at around 184 million won, and the price can rise above 200 million won depending on the options.

Meanwhile, Lee Ji-hye recently drew attention after sharing the process of moving out of her Apgujeong apartment and into a new home, saying she threw away "5 tons of trash." She has since been actively communicating with fans through her YouTube channel, "Unpleasantly Nosy Sister," and social media.

Jo Min-jung mj.cho@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.