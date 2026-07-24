Kim Yo-han Goes on a Blind Date Right After Things End With Lee Joo-yeon... Nervous About Meeting an Actress ('Groom's Class 2')

[Sportschosun Reporter Jo Yoon-sun] Kim Yo-han will go on a blind date with an actress after ending his flirtation with Lee Joo-yeon.

In Channel A's 'Men's Life These Days: Groom's Class 2' (CP Bae Han-soo / PD Lim Jeong-gyu), which airs at 9 p.m. on the 24th, Kim Yo-han is shown waiting for a 'cafe meeting' with Kim Sung-soo when he is suddenly told he is going on a blind date, leaving him flustered.

After recently experiencing a breakup with Lee Joo-yeon, Kim Yo-han waits for Kim Sung-soo at a cafe and then receives a call from him. Over the phone, Kim Sung-soo abruptly says, "Someone else will go in my place today," surprising Kim Yo-han, who responds, "What do you mean?" in disbelief. Kim Sung-soo explains, "I actually asked you to meet today because I wanted to introduce someone to you." He adds, "She's a junior actress I recently worked with in a play. She's someone I personally care about, and she's also the kind of 'well-mannered person' that matches your ideal type, so give it a try!" and cheers him on. Caught off guard by the sudden blind-date setup, Kim Yo-han says, "I wasn't mentally prepared for this yet..." but quickly checks his appearance.

Kim Sung-soo says he arranged the surprise event by sending only the blind date participant, explaining, "Normally I would have shown up as the matchmaker, but Lee Seung-cheol pressured me, saying, 'You look like you'd talk too much in the middle, so don't come.'" The lighthearted atmosphere continues as Kim Sung-soo's junior and the blind date partner enters the cafe, prompting Lee Seung-cheol and Tak Jae-hoon to joke jealously, "She's way too good for Yo-han. What a waste!"

After an awkward first greeting, Kim Yo-han goes to order drinks with his date. Other customers in the cafe then ask him, "Aren't you actor Gang Dong-won?" His date also stares at his face and says, "You really do look like Gang Dong-won." With positive signs emerging, attention is now focused on whether Kim Yo-han can fully show his charm on this blind date.

Kim Yo-han's blind date, arranged by Kim Sung-soo, will be featured on Channel A's 'Men's Life These Days: Groom's Class 2,' airing at 9 p.m. on the 24th.

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.