Eun Ga-eun Returns to Work Two Weeks After Giving Birth... Emotional Outburst in Front of Husband Park Hyun-ho, Tears on 'Salimnam'

[Sportschosun reporter Jo Yoon-sun] Trot singer couple Eun Ga-eun and Park Hyun-ho will reveal their real married life.

On the upcoming Saturday, the 25th, KBS 2TV's 'Salimnam' will air the first look at the newlywed daily life of Eun Ga-eun and her husband Park Hyun-ho, who is five years younger and had been surrounded by rumors of divorce and a show-window marriage.

That day, Park Hyun-ho will take full responsibility for caring for their 5-month-old daughter, while also supporting Eun Ga-eun, who is working as a working mom. Park, who impressed even MC Lee Yo-won with his skilled childcare and his 'top-tier parenting' side, will make a surprise visit to Eun Ga-eun's live radio broadcast with their daughter.

Park Hyun-ho then decides to make samgyetang himself for Eun Ga-eun, who is working without having had proper postpartum care. But while they are shopping together, Eun Ga-eun suddenly vents her feelings toward Park Hyun-ho, and the mood changes abruptly. Back home, Eun Ga-eun even bursts into tears while eating the samgyetang Park Hyun-ho made, shocking everyone.

Meanwhile, after returning home, Park Hyun-ho falls into thought as he looks at his own empty calendar, in contrast to Eun Ga-eun's packed schedule. He confesses the feelings he has kept hidden, saying, "If I don't have work, I feel like I'll die. I never show it in front of my wife and just tell her I'm fine."

Park Hyun-ho has been focused on childcare and supporting his wife, while Eun Ga-eun returned to her main job just two weeks after giving birth. Viewers are now curious about the unspoken struggles behind the couple's efforts to care for each other, as their true newlywed life will be revealed for the first time on air.

The real story of Eun Ga-eun and Park Hyun-ho's married life can be seen on KBS 2TV's 'Salimnam' at 10:35 p.m. on Saturday the 25th.

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.