Choo Sung-hoon: "I Don't Look Cool on YouTube or TV... I'll Fight One Last Time"

[Sportschosun Jo Yoon-sun] Mixed martial arts fighter Choo Sung-hoon candidly explained why he is stepping into his final match.

On the 23rd, a video titled "A Gathering at a Pub of Three Talkative Old Men (ft. It's Fun, Damn It)" was released on Choo Sung-hoon's channel.

In the video, Choo said he was preparing for his final fight while talking with Hwang Jung-min and Eum Moon-suk, the stars of the film "Hope."

Hwang Jung-min then expressed sincere concern, saying, "Isn't that too late an age? You probably don't need to do it. Haven't you already enjoyed all the wealth and fame you could ask for?"

Choo, however, firmly replied, "As a man, I have something I want to do," and Hwang nodded, saying, "I understand."

Choo also said, "I film YouTube videos and appear on TV, but when I see myself on screen, I don't look cool," adding, "I was born a man, so I want to live coolly. I don't know what the result will be, but with that feeling, I want to give it one last shot."

He added, "I want to fight someone head-on, so I'm asking people to pick someone like that for me."

Meanwhile, Choo drew attention in May when he appeared at the Black Combat national team event, the Black Cup, held at Bucheon Gymnasium in Gyeonggi Province. At the time, after stepping into the cage, he picked up the gloves placed on the floor and held them to his chest, signaling his intention to compete.

He later officially announced his comeback fight on his social networking service, posting, "My last challenge as an old man. Thank you for giving me a reason to keep living. If you want to fight me, I'll be waiting for your DM."

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.