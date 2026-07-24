Shindong Reveals Super Junior's Fighting Rankings: "Choi Si-won Is No. 1... Ryeowook Is the Weakest" ('Jun Hyun-moo's Plan')

[Sportschosun reporter Jo Yoon-sun] Shindong revealed the fighting rankings within Super Junior as he sees them.

On the 24th, MBN and Channel S released a video titled, "Shindong Reveals Super Junior's Fighting Rankings! The Last Place Is Definitely OO!"

In the video, Jun Hyun-moo asked, "Whenever Super Junior comes up, people always talk about the members fighting. Have you ever fought too?"

Shindong replied, "It would be a shame if I were left out of Super Junior's fight stories. There was an incident where I almost had a major fight with Yesung." He recalled, "I was in the middle of a diet, and after holding back all evening, I went to Inkigayo and ate an idol sandwich alone on the sofa. I don't remember exactly what Yesung said, but I was triggered by just one line: 'Are you eating again?'"

He continued, "It wasn't a big deal, but I was already having a hard time because I was dieting, so I got so angry the moment I heard that that I teased Yesung back." He added, "Then Yesung said, 'Hey, do you want to die?' and I snapped back at my older member, 'Are you crazy?'"

He went on to say, "Yesung is slim, so I thought I could beat him. I also did judo when I was younger." He added, "The other members were around at the time, but instead of stopping us, they gathered with excited looks on their faces, as if thinking, 'This is going to be so fun.' The manager came and broke it up," drawing laughter.

Shindong also assessed the Super Junior fighting rankings, saying, "In my opinion, No. 1 would be Choi Si-won if it came down to a real fight. He did taekwondo, and he also learned boxing while working on dramas."

He said, "From No. 2 onward, it's a bit unclear, but I think I would be either second or third. Donghae would probably be good at fighting too. He has a lot of muscle and does boxing. I really don't think I could beat him at boxing." He added, "After that, they're all about the same. The last place is definitely Ryeowook. I think he'd fight with little kitty punches, or just pinch and bite."

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.