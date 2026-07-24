38-Year-Old Woman Sent to Trial for Following BoA and Defacing Public Property with Graffiti in Multiple Locations

[Sportschosun reporter Park A-ram] A woman in her 30s who left malicious graffiti targeting singer BoA, whose real name is Kwon Bo-ah, at various locations across Seoul has been handed over to trial.

According to Kyunghyang Shinmun on the 24th, Criminal Division 7 of the Seoul Central District Prosecutors' Office, led by Chief Prosecutor Cho Yoon-cheol, indicted a 38-year-old woman identified by her surname Jo without detention on the 20th on charges of insult and property damage.

Jo is accused of using a permanent marker to write graffiti insulting BoA in a sexual manner eight times last June on bus stop signs and electronic displays in Gangnam-gu and Gangdong-gu, Seoul. Prosecutors determined that the acts publicly insulted BoA and damaged the utility of public facilities.

Kyunghyang Shinmun reported that Jo had previously been fined several times for property damage and related offenses after repeatedly writing graffiti criticizing other celebrities.

At the time, BoA's fans shared the locations and photos of the graffiti through online communities and reported the incidents to police, the local government, and BoA's agency, SM Entertainment. Some fans even went to the sites in person and removed the graffiti themselves.

The Seoul Gangnam Police Station received a complaint from BoA's side in June last year, investigated the case, and sent it to prosecutors in July.

Prosecutors reportedly decided to bring Jo to trial after considering the high visibility of the graffiti in busy areas, the repeated nature of the offenses, the malicious content, and BoA's side's request for strict punishment.

tokkig@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.