Bin Yeseo storms toward No. 1, while Ma Ijin and Jung Hye-rin are ready to chase

Source: Bin Yeseo's Instagram

The runaway lead of trot prodigy Bin Yeseo is heating up the midsummer race.

As of the 24th, with voting for the July Cheongryong Ranking in the female singer category in full swing, Bin Yeseo was in a commanding lead with 46.12% of the vote.

Backed by a powerful fandom force that is close to a majority, she is showing a steep upward trend and solidifying her solo lead.

Loved for her uniquely emotional voice and polished stage presence, Bin Yeseo is once again proving her strength as a top contender in this Cheongryong Ranking.

With overwhelming support from her fans, she is widening the gap over the second-place group and continuing her smooth run toward the top.

But complacency is not an option.

Her strong challengers are mounting a serious response.

Ma Ijin, who is in second place, is closely trailing Bin Yeseo with 16.46% of the vote.

Known for her solid vocals and commanding presence as a vocalist, Ma Ijin is aiming for a late comeback through a last-minute surge in fandom support.

Jung Hye-rin followed in third place with 10.10% of the vote, adding even more intrigue to the upper ranks.

The gap is sizable, but it is still too early to give up. Since upsets often happen just before voting closes, when fans are paying the closest attention, no one can afford to relax.

Fans are watching closely to see whether Ma Ijin and Jung Hye-rin can break through Bin Yeseo's firm lead and shake up the standings during the remaining voting period, or whether Bin Yeseo will ride her current momentum to firmly hold onto the throne.

Meanwhile, the Cheongryong Ranking is jointly run by Sportschosun, the organizer of the Blue Dragon Film Awards and the Blue Dragon Series Awards, and Celeb Champ. In addition to monthly winners, it also selects trendsetting stars through semiannual awards. Trophy prizes are given to the semiannual winners, chosen every six months, in the categories of actor, actress, male singer, and female singer.

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.