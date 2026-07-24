Why do Lee Mi-do’s eyes look like that? At 44, her face looks completely different... “I may need to see a doctor soon”

Actress Lee Mi-do (44) shared an honest concern as she revealed the changed condition of her eyelids with age.

On the 24th, Lee Mi-do posted a close-up photo of her eyes on her personal account and said, "I used to be proud of my monolids, but my eyelids have started to sink and fold over, so they feel heavy and do not open well."

In the photo, one of Lee Mi-do’s eyes looked different from her usual monolid, with the eyelid folding into several layers and appearing as if a double-eyelid crease had formed.

She added, "I may need to go see a doctor soon," sharing the situation with her trademark cheerful sense of humor.

Meanwhile, Lee Mi-do married a company employee two years her junior in 2016, and the couple has a son.

She recently appeared in the drama "The Practical Guide to Love," which has ended its run, and is reportedly reviewing her next project.

tokkig@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.