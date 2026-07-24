What sunscreen did Kim Go-eun use in "Goblin"? Shinsegae Duty Free sales jump 840%

[Sportschosun, Jo Min-jeong] Actress Kim Go-eun's sunscreen, which she used on a broadcast, drew explosive attention and sent sales soaring.

According to Shinsegae Duty Free on the 24th, sales of the dermocosmetic brand DA EFFECT's "Hydro Sunscreen" rose about 840% from the same period last month between the 1st and 19th of this month. Overall brand sales also grew by about 560% month on month.

The surge in popularity was sparked by tvN's 20th anniversary special, "Shining Because We’re Together: Goblin’s 10th Anniversary Trip," which aired recently. In the program, Kim Go-eun was seen using DA EFFECT Hydro Sunscreen, and soon after, posts asking "What sunscreen is Kim Go-eun using?" began appearing across online communities and social networking services.

As product information spread quickly, items also sold out at major online and offline retailers. Shinsegae Duty Free said sales there rose sharply as well, and demand from foreign customers increased, with the share of buyers from China and Southeast Asia expanding.

A Shinsegae Duty Free official said, "This is a case where a K-beauty product naturally exposed through a broadcast quickly translated into actual purchases beyond online buzz." The official added, "We plan to continue discovering and introducing competitive K-beauty brands."

Meanwhile, "Shining Because We’re Together: Goblin’s 10th Anniversary Trip" was a special program commemorating the 10th anniversary of the drama "Goblin." It followed Gong Yoo, Lee Dong-wook, Kim Go-eun and Yu In-na on a nostalgic trip to Gangneung and ended on the 12th.

Jo Min-jeong, mj.cho@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.