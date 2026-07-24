Yoo Jae-suk asks Park Ji-sung about the KFA presidency... "No one knows what the future will hold" ('You Quiz on the Block')

[Sportschosun reporter Jung An-ji] Former national team player Park Ji-sung spoke candidly about the heavy responsibility he feels toward Korean football and the fact that he is being mentioned as a candidate for president of the Korea Football Association (KFA).

On the 24th, tvN's "You Quiz on the Block" released a teaser titled, "'Heabuji, please change Korean football!' What does he really think about the next KFA president?"

In the video, Yoo Jae-suk asked Park Ji-sung, who serves as chairman of the K-Football Innovation Committee, "Everyone keeps saying, 'Park Ji-sung must have stepped in for a reason.' Isn't it hard?" The K-Football Innovation Committee is a temporary body launched under the leadership of the Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism to draw up overall reform measures for Korean football after the team was eliminated in the group stage of the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

Park Ji-sung replied, "It is very hard," adding, "The meetings are hard, the briefings are hard, and there is also the pressure of having to do well."

He went on to say, "Everyone I meet tells me, 'It must be very hard. Still, please do your best. Stay strong.'" He added, "They say, 'Please save Korean football,' and I keep wondering whether I am really someone who can save Korean football." He also expressed his sense of responsibility, saying, "Because so many people have those expectations, I want to give them confidence that the association will do well."

Park Ji-sung also addressed the recent speculation that he is being steadily mentioned as a possible next president of the Korea Football Association.

He said, "When I ask myself whether I have the qualifications to become association president, I don't think I do," adding, "I am very grateful that so many people think that way about me."

He continued, "But the association president is not a role that can be filled simply through popularity. No one knows what the future will hold. Rather than imagining a distant future, I am trying to do my best with the work in front of me, and I believe that will eventually lead me to a path." His remarks drew attention.

anjee85@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.