Jang Yoon-jeong Says She Leaves All Housework to Do Kyung-wan: "In Our Home, I'm the one who handles things outside. We each should do what we're good at"

[Sportschosun Kim Sohee] Singer Jang Yoon-jeong showed off her witty charm as she revealed how she and her husband, Do Kyung-wan, divide up housework in a very down-to-earth way.

On the 23rd, a "Nego King" video featuring Jang Yoon-jeong was released on the YouTube channel Dallas Studio. Before heading into negotiations for discounts on household and kitchen goods, she spent time talking with members of the public.

Jang Yoon-jeong asked one person, "Excuse me, are you married?" When she heard that the person was married, she followed up with, "Do you take care of the housework?"

The person replied, "Not really. My husband does almost all of it." Jang Yoon-jeong burst out laughing and said, "Your husband? Oh, really?"

She then nodded in agreement, saying, "But these days, there are a lot of households like that. It's right for the person who is better at it to do it."

She went on to mention her own marriage and joked, "In our home, I'm the one who handles things outside. That's how it should be," drawing laughter on set.

Meanwhile, Jang Yoon-jeong married broadcaster Do Kyung-wan in 2013, and they have one son and one daughter.

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.