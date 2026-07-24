Yeon Jung-hoon and Han Ga-in's shocking kiss scene story... "That was some serious bad luck" ('Problem Child in House')

[Sportschosun, Reporter Lee Woo-joo] Yeon Jung-hoon recalled the nerve-racking story behind his first kiss scene on 'Problem Child in House.'

On the 24th, KBS2's variety show 'Problem Child in House' uploaded a video titled, "Before Han Ga-in, there was Kim Sook? The behind-the-scenes story of the kiss scene with the original thief, Kim Sook!"

Yeon Jung-hoon has a special connection with Kim Sook. Song Eun-i said, "It's Sook's lifelong bragging right, the filmography she'd rather mention than a grand prize. There was even an article that said, 'Yeon Jung-hoon, Kim Sook's man.'" Kim Sook then joked, "Before Han Ga-in, there was Kim Sook."

Yeon Jung-hoon said, "After I debuted, I filmed my first kiss scene. Don't you imagine things like, 'Who will my first kiss scene be with? Where will I film it?' My first kiss scene partner was Sook's older sister." His remark shocked everyone. Kim Sook laughed and called herself the "original thief," while Kim Jong-kook added, "You really got all the bad luck out of the way and went on to something good," drawing laughter.

Song Eun-i then asked, "I heard Sook made a very charismatic comment back then. Is that true?" Yeon Jung-hoon recreated Kim Sook's bold line from that time, saying, "Hey, I don't have time or feelings, so just stay still. I'll go in all at once, sister," which made everyone laugh.

Meanwhile, Song Eun-i mentioned her connection with Han Ga-in, saying, "I once worked on the project that marked Han Ga-in's media debut. It was a sketch with Yoo Jae-suk, and she played a pretty schoolgirl." Yeon Jung-hoon then brought up Yoo Jae-suk and Han Ga-in's kiss scene, saying, "My wife also said her first kiss scene happened there." The panelists, shocked once again, clicked their tongues and said, "This family picked the wrong place to get involved," drawing more laughter.

Meanwhile, KBS2's 'Problem Child in House,' which features Yeon Jung-hoon, will air at 10:10 p.m. that night.

wjlee@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.